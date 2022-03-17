.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The management of Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU Ile-Ife, Osun State, has announced the appointment of Professor Adebayo Simeon Banire as its new substantive new Vice-Chancellor.

The appointment, according to Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Owelle Oscar Idoko, takes effect from June 7, 2022.

The tenure of the current Vice-Chancellor, Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede expired on June 6, 2022.

The Chairman of Council, while addressing a press conference at the Centre of Excellence, inside the campus, said Bamire was appointed after a thorough selection process from 20 applicants.

He said, As you are aware, the post of the Vice-Chancellor, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ile will become vacant by 7th June 2022.

“Council, at its meeting held on 7th December 2021 flagged off the processes for the appointment of a new Vice-Chancellor who is expected to assume duties on 7th June 2022.

Also Read:

.2face gives back to OAU as he commissions multimillion studio built for music dept

“In line with the approval of the Council, the vacancy was widely advertised in compliance with relevant Statutes and Acts guiding appointment to the position.

“At a Special Meeting of 14th February 2022, the Council perused the Curriculum Vitae of all the twenty (20) applicants who indicated an interest in the position. At the end of the exercise, sixteen (16) of them were shortlisted, having met the advertised criteria.

“The interaction with the candidates began on Monday, 14th March 2022 and ended on Wednesday, 16th March 2022. All the sixteen candidates appeared before the Joint Council and Senate Selection Board, with fifteen of them present physically and one, at his request, virtually.

The Selection Board painstakingly examined the Curriculum Vitae and interacted with each candidate, and scored them accordingly to stipulated criteria. The three highest-scoring candidates were presented to the Council for further consideration as provided by the law.

The entire exercise of the Joint Selection Board was witnessed by the representatives of the Federal Character Commission who have confirmed the exercise was fair and transparent and carried out in full compliance with the provisions of the Federal Character Commission Act.

“In line with the provisions of the Universities (Miscellaneous Provisions) (Amendment) Act as amended, the report of the Selection Board was considered by the Council which, after a careful and dispassionate review of the report, decided to appoint Professor Adebayo Simeon Bamire, Professor of Agricultural Economics from the Faculty of Agriculture, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, as the Vice-Chancellor of the University with effect from June 7, 2022, The decision of the Council shall be communicated to the Visitor to the University, His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari through the Hon. Minister of Education”.

Vanguard News Nigeria