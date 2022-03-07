By Nwafor Sunday

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has arraigned the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP, Abba Kyari, before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

He was arraigned with other police officers namely ACP Sunday J. Ubia, ASP Bawa James, Insp. Simon Agirigba and Insp. John Nuhu, and two alleged drug traffickers that were arrested at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu, Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne.

Abba Kyari was accussed of conspiracy, obstruction, and dealing in cocaine, and other related offences.