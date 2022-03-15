.

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Tuesday declared the seats of three members of the Assembly elected on the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) vacant.

This followed a letter of resignation purportedly written by the three lawmakers resigning from their seats.

The embattled Speaker of the House, Francis Nwifuru read the letter during an emergency sitting of the House.

Recall that on 8th March 2022, the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja in a declaratory judgement sacked the Ebonyi State Speaker and 15 other Lawmakers for defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to the All Progressives Congress, APC in the State

…more details