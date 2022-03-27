.

Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, late Saturday night emerged as the new National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the 2022 National Convention of the party.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adamu emerged as the consensus candidate of the party after six other aspirants stepped down.

NAN observed that prior to the commencement of the convention on Saturday, former Gov. George Akume, had earlier on Saturday revealed that six of the APC Chairmanship aspirants had withdrawn from the race.

Akume, presently the Minister of Special Duties, was a frontrunner in the chairmanship race before the reported endorsement of Sen. Abdullahi Adamu by President Buhari.

Akume made the revelation in a letter addressed to the APC Election Sub-Committee, National Secretariat, Abuja.

Adamu was therefore declared the winner at the convention after a voice vote in which the ‘ayes’ had it.

NAN reports that the convention was attended by President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.

, Others are: President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, APC governors, former Governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu and other party members as well as delegates.