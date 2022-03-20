… Aspro-Saraki group hits S/West, N/East

Atiku Abubakar

…Ex-Senate President meets PDP NASS caucus Tuesday

By Dirisu Yakubu

All is now set for the official declaration of interest in the 2023 Presidential election by former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

In a letter of notification transmitted to some political leaders and interest groups, the declaration is slated for Wednesday, 23rd day of March, 2022 in the nation’s capital.

The official declaration comes on the heels of several meetings and consultations between Atiku and leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the past few months, within and outside the shores of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT

In a letter of invitation sighted by our correspondent, the event will commence at 11AM with important dignitaries expected to attend.

Signed by the chairman, Technical Committee of the Atiku 2023 Presidential Project, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, the letter reads in part: “It is with great delight and respect that the Technical Committee, TEECOM cordially invites you to the official declaration for the Office of the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, 2023 by His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar, GCON, Wazirin Adamawa, Vice President, Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999-2007).

“The historic event will hold at the International Conference Centre, Abuja on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 11AM. Your presence will certainly add colour to the event as we expect your presence at the ceremony.”

It would be recalled that a few hours after the Office of the National Organizing Secretary of the PDP, commenced sale of nomination forms for all elective offices in the 2023 general election last week, a group, North-East Business Forum, stormed the party’s secretariat and obtained the Presidential expression of interest and nomination forms for the former Vice President at a combined sum of N40m.

In a related development, the Bukola Saraki 2023 Presidential movement would this week, storm the South-West and North-East geo-political zones in continuation of the former Senate President’s nationwide consultation.

Speaking exclusively with Vanguard, Yusuph Olaniyonu, media adviser to Dr. Bukola Saraki said the former Kwara state governor has done a lot of leg work, reaching out to well-meaning Nigerians on his Presidential project.

“Dr. Saraki has continued to meet various groups on his own. Last week, he met with state chairmen of PDP in all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT as well as women leaders from 36 states and FCT, national women and zonal women leaders. Also, he met with national ex-officio from all states and zones. On Tuesday (tomorrow), he will meet with National Assembly members, made up of the Senate and the House of Representatives, elected on the platform of the PDP.

“The Advocacy Committee headed by Prof. Iyorwuese Hagher that has been going round the country speaking to individual stakeholders to seek support for Dr. Saraki is continuing with their trips as they will be in South-West and and North-East simultaneously this week, starting from today (Monday),” he said.

The ex-Senate President is expected to formally declare interest in the race in the first week of April, Vanguard gathered.

Atiku and Saraki’s imminent declaration is an indication that the leadership of the PDP is likely to ignore calls for the zoning of its 2023 Presidential ticket to the South.