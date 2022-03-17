.

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The National Chairman, Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Gov. Mai Mala Buni has refuted an earlier statement which discarded the National Convention Sub-committees as recomposed in his absence by the acting CECPC Chairman, Gov. Abubakar Sani Bello.

It was not immediately clear if the endorsement included the decision to sack the CECPC National Secretary, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe as the party declined comments as of the time of filing this report.

The move appeared one of the strategies by the Buni camp to make concessions to his aggrieved colleagues on the CECPC.

Buni had on Thursday dumped the national convention sub-committee list earlier recomposed and inaugurated by Gov. Bello.

In his earlier statement on Thursday morning signed by the National Secretary of the CECPC, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, Buni also removed other members of the CECPC from the Central Coordinating sub-committee, naming only himself and Senator Akpanudoedehe as Chairman and Secretary of the sub-committee respectively.

The action drew the ire of the Bello camp which immediately issued a statement announcing the sack of Sen. Akpanudoedehe.

Bello had, in Buni’s absence, on March 9 inaugurated about 20 sub-committees, declaring their membership composition as final.

However, in a statement personally signed by him, Gov. Buni said he duly transmitted powers to Gov. Bello and so all the latter’s actions are in order.

He was however silent on the decision of the CECPC under Bello to sack the national secretary.

Buni’s statement reads; “This is to bring to the notice of all stakeholders and members of the party that the purported suspension of some activities initiated and executed by the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee under the acting Chairman and Niger State Governor, H.E. Muhammed Sani Bello, is not true.

“Therefore, all activities that were done in my absence remain valid and binding. All-Party Stakeholders and members are hereby advised to disregard the previous statement discarding the activities of the Committee under the leadership of the Acting Chairman.

“It could be recalled that I had duly transmitted power to His Excellency, the Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello to enable me to undergo medical attention. Therefore, all actions and measures taken by the Committee under his leadership as Acting Chairman, remain effective.

“The Party calls for support and understanding to move the Party forward to a successful Convention slated for March 26th, 2022”.