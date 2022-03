.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The owner of Hilton Hotel and Resort, Dr Rahman Adedoyin, was arrested in connection with the murder of Adegoke Timothy, a postgraduate student of Obafemi Awolowo University has arrived at court for trial.

Adedoyin was taken into the court in a police van with six others amidst tight security.

Details later…

