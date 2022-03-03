Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

An Osun State High Court sitting in Osogbo on Thursday remanded the owner of Hilton Hotel and Resort, Ile-Ife, Dr Rahman Adedoyin over the alleged murder of Adegoke Timothy, OAU postgraduate student, pending the determination of his bail application.

Adedoyin was arraigned together with six of his hotel workers, including Adedeji Adesola, Magdalene Chiefuna, Adeniyi Aderogba, Oluwale Lawrence, Oyetunde Kazeem and Adebayo Kunle.

The defendant was docked on 11 counts of charge bordering on conspiracy, murder, altering of evidence, felony, indecent interference with the deceased’s body among others.

Counsel to Adedoyin, Mr K. Eleja, SAN, while moving his bail application said he relied on his written address and the medical report issued by the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, as well as Asokoro District hospital is seeking the court’s permission to admit the defendant to bail.

Also, counsel to other defendants, Mr Kunle Adegoke, SAN, while moving application for bail of his clients, said the affidavits and exhibits before the court speak for itself and adopted the written address.

He added that the court has discretionary power to admit the defendants to bail and urged it to exercise it in favour of his client, considering that their sureties have deposed to an affidavit to ensure they do not jump bail.

However, Adegoke urged the court to grant a short adjournment to allow him to file a bail application for the seventh defendant, Adesola Adedeji, who was newly included as a defendant in the matter after the charge was amended 24 hours ago.

Prosecution counsel, M. Omosun did not object to the application for adjournment.

Chief Judge Adepele Oyebola-Ojo in granting the application for adjournment ruled that the defendant be remanded in Ilesa correctional custody till Friday, March 4, 2022, to allow the application to be moved.

