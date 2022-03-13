.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Borno State Deputy Governor, Hon Umar Usman Kadafur has congratulated Professor Dili Dogo Over his recent appointment as the new Vice-Chancellor Nile University.

A statement, which Kadafur personally signed on Sunday, was made available to our Correspondent in Maiduguri indicates that the deputy governor is so thrilled to hear that Professor Dili Dogo reached his goal.

The deputy governor said that he always knew Dogo could do it, and he is incredibly proud of him.

Kadafur according to the release said “I saw you work so hard every day to achieve this accomplishment, and I can’t think of anyone who deserves it more. You set an amazing example for everyone in Borno State and the country at large.

“Cheers to you for a job well done! No one can compare to your creativity and passion, and it’s no surprise that you have been appointed as the VC to this prestigious and one of the best private universities in the sub-Saharan region.

“Your ability to relentlessly search for solutions to problems and find innovative ways to improve is the key to this success and many more to come. This is an incredible milestone and you deserve to be celebrated at the moment.” He said.

Recall that until his new appointment, Dogo, a Surgeon Professor at the University of Maiduguri, Borno state, held diverse positions at the sub-Saharan Center of Excellence and beyond, which prepared him for even greater tasks.

Dogo also held the position of member Governing Board of Management of the University of Maiduguri since 2018 to date.

He was the Provost College of Medical Sciences of the University and Chairman National Association of Colleges of Medicine, NACOM, now APCOM.

Dogo who hail from the Marama town of Hawul local government area, southern Borno senatorial district, is happily married with children.