By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Borno State Deputy Governor, Hon Umar Usman kadafur has commended the Directorate of State Security Service (DSS) for its concerted efforts aimed at tackling security challenges across the state and the northeast in general.

Kadafur made the commendation at the weekend when the State Directorate of the security outfit, North-East sub-region, Alhaji Babagana Bulama led other members on a courtesy call at his office, Government House, Maiduguri, after the end of their quarterly conference meeting.

The Deputy Governor said Borno State Government under the leadership of governor Babagana Zulum, with support from the military, Police, DSS, para-military including Civilian Joint Task Force, Hunters/Vigilantes and other stakeholders have been making frantic efforts to ensure safe return and resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs back to their respective communities with dignity.

He noted that the synergy that exists between these stakeholders have also assisted tremendously in receiving repentant Boko Haram insurgents as peace return in most parts of the state.

He however reiterated the determination of the Borno State Government to continue to assist the security personnel to rid the state and North-East in general from all forms of crimes and criminalities.

“On behalf of His Excellency, Governor Babagana Zulum, Government and the good people of Borno, I want to commend DSS operatives for their unflinching support towards the fight against Boko Haram and other criminalities in this part of the country.

Earlier speaking, the Chairman DSS forum, Alhaji Babagana Bulama, who is also Director DSS Adamawa state, said, the forum has discussed a wide range of security issues during the conference especially on the menace of hard drugs, youth restiveness and political thuggery, insurgency, banditry and kidnapping among others, while at the end have come up with required resolutions.

Some of the resolutions, he said include; a call for joint operations, strengthening of internal security outfits as well as offensive operations to quickly end insurgency among others.

The forum commended the recent efforts made by the Borno State Government in training and empowering hundreds of political thugs after the Government placed a ban of their activities across the state.

He also acknowledged with nostalgia the recent successes achieved by the military in the fight against insurgency and urged them to sustain the tempo.