By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Bank of Industry, BOI, has teamed up with Opolo Global innovations limited to launch technology hubs at Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, and Osun State University, Osogbo respectively.

The tech hubs anchored by Opolo initiative was aimed at harnessing the technological potential of young graduates. The project will also provide funds to make them techpreneurs.

The identified undergraduates will be promoted through a programme tagged: “Innovation and Entrepreneurship for National Development through University Communities.”

An excited Minister for Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare who commended the effort, described it as “a Catch them Young campaign – grooming tech entrepreneurs from our tertiary institutions.”