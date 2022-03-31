South Africa based Nigerian Rapper, Singer & Songwriter Obinna Okolie professionally known as ”Blinx” just unveiled the album cover and tracklisting for his new E.P titled ‘AFATH’ an acronym for AFRO FROM A TRAP HOUSE.

The E.P which consists of 5 tracks, namely; Blow My Mind, Weekend, Saro, Vibe & Go Low is going to be available for streaming on all digital platforms in the coming days. Each song on the EP has its own groove and vibe. The whole album is smooth and groovy laced with melodies and harmonies.

Blinx and Doe Billz did more of singing than rapping showing their dexterity and versatility on each track. The EP in entirety sounds like it was made to woo and wow a female interest with bravado often leaning towards braggadocio. All in all it’s a feel good EP that can be listened to with low volumes in the house or with speakers blasting while cruising on a summer afternoon.

“We intend to drop lyric videos for some of the tracks so the fans can learn the lines and sing along too. We also have plans to promote the EP on all fronts with media and promotional tours to push and market the EP,” Blinx stated.

Blinx, who has collaborated with Doe Billz on a couple of records before, says he is out to make a statement with this new body of work. He said this marks the advent of a new era in his music. “Just like the title says, this album showcases our afrobeat background from a rap perspective. I want my fans to feel good when they listen to the EP, to meditate on it while chilling and relaxing on vacation or while spending summer on the beach with that special someone. I want them to ascend to a higher plane with joy whenever they hear my music.” He explained.

“It is music for the soul. God has given us gifts and We intend to share it with the world,” Doe Billz added.

Blinx was born Obinna Okolie in Enugu State, but grew up in the South South, Yenegoa, Bayelsa & Portharcourt, Rivers states respectively.

“Enugu state is just my state of origin, but I rep the south south all day every time, because that’s where I was raised and where I made my bones,” Blinx reiterated.