There seem to be more challenge for Nigerians, as the power sector witnessed another electricity system collapse, forcing households, manufacturers, others into total darkness.

This development is coming barely 24 hours aftera total system collapse knocked off Egbin’s 600 megawatts thermal power plant in Lagos.

Vanguard gathered that the incident occurred at 5:10p.m, Tuesday, March 15, 2022, throwing the entire nation Into total darkness.

Although, some states are yet to recover from the incident that occurred yesterday.

However, while confirming the development, Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC), Head, Corporate Communications, EEDC, Mr Emeka Ezeh, stated that, the EEDC wish to inform our esteemed customers of another system collapse which occurred at 5:10p.m. this evening, Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

“This is coming barely 24 hours after the national grid collapse experienced in the early hours of Monday, March 14 at about 10:45 a.m.

“As a result of this unfortunate development, all our outgoing feeders are out and supply to our customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo States has been affected.

“We are currently on standby, awaiting further directive from the National Control Centre (NCC) for restoration of supply,” he said.

Also, Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) also confirmed the partial collapse of the grid in a public notice.

The Disco said the collapse of the grid occured at 5.10 p.m on Tuesday.

They said the collapse had disrupted power supply within their networks with their customers experiencing blackouts.

“Dear esteemed customers, we would like to inform you of another system collapse on the national grid which occurred at 5:10 p.m today (Tuesday).

“We are monitoring the situation and will continue to provide updates.

Once again we apologise for the inconvenience,” Eko DisCo said in a statement.