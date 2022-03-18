.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The 2011 presidential candidate of the Peoples Mandate Party, PMP, Batos Nwadike, on Friday said the slapping drama between the wife of the immediate past governor of Anambra State, Ebele Obiano and Bianca, wife of late Chukwuemeka Ojukwu, should have attracted sanction because it was against Igbo community laws.

Nwadike said this in a statement to newsmen in Owerri, regarding the slapping drama at the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected governor of Anambra state, Charles Soludo, last Thursday.

According to the PMP, Presidential candidate, “The brawl or altercation that happened today between two apex women of Anambra state nay Igboland Iyom Bianca Ojukwu and Mrs Ebele Obiano was appalling. It was a shame that amounts to fighting in the market. In the local Igbo tradition, it is against the community laws for a woman to fight in the market. It attracts sanctions. It is one cock and or suspension by going back to one’s parents for a lengthy period of one year for further tutelage.

“So, when the news trended today that the wife of respected Igbo leader Dim Emeka Ojukwu and Mrs Ebele Obiano wife of immediate past Governor of Anambra state Chief Willie Obiano, exchanged fisticuffs at the swearing-in ceremony of Governor Soludo at Awka, not a few were weakened and appalled.

“What happened? Politics! Mrs Ebele Obiano had walked up from her dignified seat to Bianca Ojukwu, taunting her, why she attended the ceremony having posited during the tedious campaigns that APGA would lose the election because it was an evil party.”

“Recall that this personal beef of Bianca to a party her husband nurtured was not unconnected to her aspiration to use the party to run for Senate but was denied that mark in which she fingered Mrs Ebele Obiano and her husband as her traducers. Since that abridged aspiration in 2019, Bianca Ojukwu has never been at home with APGA and by extension the Obiano’s (apex leaders) of the party,” Nwadike said.