Fuji entertainment music star boy, Bennylee who since kicking off his career officially since 2016

has continued to enjoy impressive music development year after year and which is why it is not

a surprise that fans are expecting a continuous progression from the afro Fuji sensation.

The

super talented Bennylee has showcased his passion and a blueprint of how far he can go in the music entertainment.

His style is unique and the afro pop and Fuji act exhibits a super star

amount of confidence which have gained him some serious attention and on the lips of many

big names in the business.

With two explosive E.Ps and a hit single that help wrap up the year 2021, the afro pop sensation

is expected to rock 2022 with an even bigger vibe.

The Ondo state born star is also recognized largely as a humanitarian with his progressive interest in topics relating to humanity.

One of such is his performance at the ‘No to Abortion’ awareness program. The Fuji sensation has also

taken to his social media accounts to share many of his views affecting humanity.

Although nothing has been confirmed yet but there are movements from Bennylee’s camp that would suggest the artist is preparing to release another body of work early this year.

The afro Fuji star will be looking to flow up his progression from the previous year with something even

more captivating than the previous as it is the formula of the Bennylee’s camp.