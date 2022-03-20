By Sylvester Kwentua

Former Big Brother Naija Housemate and runner-up, Liquorose has charged her fans never to allow people’s words get to them, insisting that words are nothing more than mere letters.

“BELIEVE! don’t let anybody bring you down , words are going to be words “ Liquorose tweeted.

Liquorose may indirectly be responding to words from critics, as in recent times, she has not had it easy with fans on social media. Just some days ago, some fans compared her with a former BBNaija Housemate, Maria, claiming that Maria was more morally upright than Liquorose.

This came after a video surfaced online, where Cross, one of her colleagues in last year’s edition of Big Brother Naija, was seen trying to get intimate with her. In the video making the rounds online, Cross and Liquorose were captured in a car together.

Cross attempted to fondle Liquorose’s breast during a conversation, but she immediately obstructed him. As expected, many Netizens (an abbreviation for Internet citizens) slammed Cross for not always respecting ladies, stating he cannot try such with Maria because she is too classy and won’t tolerate it.