By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Eight persons were reportedly killed, Sunday, in Madauchi village near Birnin Yero community in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The community leader, Malam Suleman, who revealed this, yesterday, said the terrorists who raided the community Sunday night, shot sporadically and many residents ran away.

He said: “They injured locals and forced them into their vehicle. Since the villagers were taken away, nothing has been heard from the bandits or the victims. Please, security agents should come to our area. Criminals are terrorising us.”

A local added that seven people were murdered by the bandits at Ungwan Mallam, in the same community two days ago, wondering what attracted criminals to the community.

He said: “In this community, there is no rich man. We are all peasant farmers who eat from hand to mouth. Many residents in our community are finding it difficult to have even one meal a day. Yet, criminals, bandits have been terrorising our community.”

The Kaduna Police Public Relations Officer, Mohammed Jalig, is yet to confirm the incident and did not respond to text messages sent to him.