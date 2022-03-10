Bandits

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

A police officer in the convoy of the Deputy Governor of Kebbi State, Samaila Yombe, was, Tuesday, killed in Kanya village around 8 pm.

It was gathered that the deputy governor’s convoy was attacked by bandits during a condolence visit to Kanya.

His Chief Press Secretary, Abdullahi Yalmo, who confirmed the attack, said ASP Idris Umar Libata was killed during engagement with the bandits.

Yalmo explained that his principal was in the company of the Commanding Officer, Zuru Army barracks to console the families of those who lost their family members during the recent bandits’ attack, which claimed the lives of at least 68 local vigilantes and scores of civilians in the state.

Meanwhile, nineteen security personnel, including 13 soldiers, five policemen and one vigilante were, Tuesday night, reported killed by suspected militants.

It was gathered that hundreds of gunmen invaded Kanya, engaging a combined military and police detachment in a three-hour gunfight, according to a source and residents.

ALSO READ: Zoning political positions’ll allay fears of minorities — Prof Atsegbua, SAN

“The death toll stands at 19. They include 13 soldiers, five policemen and one vigilante,” security personnel, who did not want to be identified, said.

He said eight other security personnel, including four soldiers, were hospitalised, adding: “It was an intense fight that lasted more than three hours. The terrorists had the upper hand because of their number. Military and police did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the incident.”

Resident Musa Arzika, who gave the same toll, said the attackers came on “about 200 motorcycles, carrying three on each” and laid siege to the village.

He said: “The bodies of 13 soldiers, five policemen and one vigilante killed in the fight were taken to Zuru this morning (yesterday). We believe they were the same bandits who killed the vigilantes when they attacked our village.”

Vanguard News Nigeria