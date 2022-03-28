.Borno Timber Shed Association

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo 

Bandits have attacked a community in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State killing 15 locals on Sunday. 

Journalists were told that the bandits invaded Hayin Kanwa village, Yakawada ward in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State, and killed 15 people.

According to a local, ” the 15 people killed were buried early morning on Monday.

Killings and kidnapping in Giwa are getting out of hand, as people are being killed and kidnapped daily.”

The police were yet to react to the killing. 

