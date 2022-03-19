By Bose Adelaja

The family of the 22 years old fashion designer Ayanwole Oluwabamise who was found dead in Lagos after boarding a bus, Rapid Transit BRT, heading to Oshodi from Chevron bus stop, Victoria Island yesterday, requested that an independent pathologist be contacted to carry out an autopsy on their daughter rather than engaging the services of government- owned pathologists.

The Ayanwolas also requested that they be adequately notified before the autopsy is done so that their representatives will be on ground.

The family representative and Bamise’s elder brother, Pelumi Abegunde said they got a notice from the Nigeria Police on Wednesday that an autopsy will be conducted on Thursday.

This, the family considered as an haphazard job as they would want the presence of an independent pathologist for transparency purposes. He said: “It is true that Lagos Bus Services Limited LBSL and the state government can bring pathologists to carry out the autopsy but it will be fear enough to have independent pathologists to achieve objectivity and transparency.

“We felt that the notice was too short for us as we need enough time to deliberate and participate in whatever is to be done.”

In a chat with Pelumi, he demanded adequate compensation by the state government over the tragic death of his sister. “We still have aged parents, ages 74 and 84. It is unfortunate that they are mourning their daughter in their old age. The Lagos State government should compensate our family for this great loss. Above all, the prime suspect and his accomplices should face the consequences,” said Pelumi.

Also speaking, counsel to the family, Ayo Ademiluyi said modern forensic technology can be deployed in this regard saying, “the Corona Law of Lagos State states that all the parties involved can provide as many pathologists as possible. Forensic psychiatric approach can be deployed to ascertain what led to the deceased’s death, where and how it occured.”