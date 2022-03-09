Russian troops

Though some critics have blamed the President Muhammadu Buhari government of starting late in efforts to get trapped Nigerians out of embattled Ukraine, we opine that government has been above average in its responses so far.

Apart from arranging for Nigerians in Ukraine to gather in Poland, Romania and other nearby countries for eventual evacuation home, the president also approved $8.5 million for ferrying estimated 5,000 Nigerians home and welfare for those who may choose not to return.

However, every Kobo of this fund must be accounted for. This is not another COVID-19 palliative or “school feeding” windfall.

The Federal Government has also chosen to align with the international community, particularly the African Union and the United Nations.

This is the wise and safe thing to do. The Ukraine war is still very pregnant. We hope the protagonists and their international supporters quickly come to amicable solution to prevent its deterioration to World War III.

Even if it comes to that, we must continue to act within the ambit of the international community, with firm focus on our permanent interests. We must also remain unequivocal about our displeasure with the Russian invasion and systematic pulverisation of an independent nation.

The crux of our plea to avoid military involvement goes to Nigerian private citizens, both at home and abroad. The Russian invasion of Ukraine, which is being watched live on television and the social media, is an emotional issue.

Apart from staging protests at the Russian Embassy in Abuja, some Nigerians have even gone as far as volunteering at the Ukrainian Embassy to join their army and fight for them. The same sentiment has been reported of some Nigerians trapped in Ukraine.

We must warn that watching a war on television is not the same as finding oneself physically in the middle of it.

The Russians are coming at Ukraine with nihilistic weapons in a manner as to send signals to other countries it considers its foes. It is not a joking matter at the theatre of war. Let’s restrict our support to humanitarian contributions.

Many of those asking to sign up are probably goaded by other selfish interests than fighting for Ukraine. Some are seeing it as an escape route from Nigeria. The highest dividend that those who fight for foreign countries will get is permanent residency or even citizenship. Then, they and their families will face a life-long personal war: racism and treatment as scum by the locals.

We have our own fighting to do back home. It makes far more sense for Nigerian youths to queue up for enlistment to fight Boko Haram, bandits and herdsmen terrorists destroying or country.

More importantly, our youth should divert their abundant energies to mobilise for the enthronement of visionary, energetic, patriotic and performing leaders come 2023.

Let’s mind our own business.

Vanguard News Nigeria