By Chidi Nkwopara, OWERRI

Imo State Council of Elders has described the recent attack on the ancestral home of the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Professor George Obiozor, by unknown criminals as “regrettable, condemnable, unacceptable and unfortunate”.

The leadership of the Council made the condemnation yesterday, in a press statement signed by the Chairman and Secretary, Eze Cletus Ilomuanya and Dr Maxwell Duru, respectively, and made available to newsmen in Owerri.

Part of the statement read: “The Imo State Council of Elders has noted with dismay, the regrettable attack on the country home of the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Ambassador (Prof) George Obiozor.

“We cannot continue to attack ourselves and properties when we should rather be uniting and speaking with one voice on pressing national issues affecting Imo State, and the entire Igbo race.

“The Council sympathizes with Prof. Obiozor’s family and all other families who have suffered a similar fate. The Council also appeals to security agencies in the state, to do a clinical investigation to ascertain what actually transpired. Imo belongs to all of us.”

They equally implored Igbo youths to shun violence in whatever form or shape, while trying to express their misgivings on any issue.

They said: “The Council also implores our youths to shun violence and the resort to self-help in expressing whatever may be their grievances, as there are appropriate and lawful means which they can explore to have such issues or grievances adequately addressed.”

