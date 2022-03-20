By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

Against the backdrop of the looming Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, strike, the African Democratic Congress, ADC, has sternly condemned federal government’s approach and silence in the matter.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, National Chairman of ADC, Chief Okey Nwosu, decried the level of out-of-school young men and women in the country, calling for an intervention and an end to the strike.

He said, “As a country are we moving forward or we are moving backwards? These are the crazy things that are disturbing us. On daily basis young people are carrying guns everywhere, the state of our education in the land has come down to almost zero. ASUU is on strike our children are out of school and you hear nothing from the government. Where is the national conversation that is supposed to be going on?

“When our schools will be closed for more than a month and the government is not showing concern over it. The youths that are not going to school what do you expect them to do? These are troubling signs and you wonder what are these people still doing there.

“When you don’t fulfil your agreements how do you expect the country to function? Why are we running away from doing good for ourselves, why are we wasting government resources.”

He lamented the scarcity of fuel bedevilling the nation, noting that the party is working on strategies to bring Nigerians out from the mess.

Nwosu said, “All the signals we are seeing are disturbing signals and for us it is unacceptable. Skyrocketing prices everywhere. Fuel, Diesel. For ADC we are working on a complete strategy to take this country away from where we are now to make sure that no clueless person will take over power anymore.

“Why are these people in government frustrating us. Frustrating us to the point that over 70 percent of the Nigerian population don’t have food in their house. 90 percent power outage. The people that promised us that generators will become a thing of the past, they are now buying 3 or 4 generators on a daily basis. Where is Mr President? Where are the Governors?