.

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

A robbery suspected said to be an ex-convict has been reportedly killed by his colleague at a robbery scene after the gang robbed and killed a businessman in Naka town, Gwer West Local Government Area , LGA, of Benue State

Vanguard gathered from a source in the area who spoke on condition of anonymity that the robbery suspects numbering about three had at about 2 am on Sunday besieged the home of the businessman identified as Jonah Onche, killed him and carted away his money.

The source said, the robbers after killing and dispossessing their victims of his money, engaged each other over who should take possession of the money.

He said: “They argued among themselves and one of them shot and killed the other and fled with the loot.”

“It was after the shooting that some of us who managed to come out discovered that Onche had been killed by the robbers and the corpse of one of the robbers, identified as Terna Yough alias Kodino, a notorious criminal in the community who was jailed in the past, was also found in the house,” he said.

Contacted, Chairman of the LGA, Mrs Grace Igbabon who confirmed the incident disclosed that the robbers were known cult members who had been terrorising the Makurdi-Naka-Adoka road in recent time.

Also Read:

Sumy: FG moves to rescue Nigerian students trapped in Ukraine

Mrs Igbabon revealed that one of the robbers who was killed by his partner at the crime scene was a pastor’s son.

She said: “The report I heard is that two armed robbers went to the businessman’s house and scaled through the fence.

“When they entered the house they asked the businessman to bring the money in his house. He brought the money and pleaded with them to spare his life.

“But one of the robbers collected the money and shot the man in the chest, the other robber who saw what happened also shot his colleague and made away with the money.

“The robber that was killed is a pastor’s son, they were actually three gang members but only two went for that operation on Sunday and the police is already on the trail of the fleeing suspects.”

“These people have been arrested twice and taken to court but unfortunately, we still see them around terrorising the people of Naka as well as motorists on Makurdi-Naka-Adoka road.”

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent, SP, Catherine Anene said she was yet to receive a report of the incident.

Vanguard News Nigeria