Caleb University reputed to running only duly approved or accredited programmes as gotten the professional accreditation from the Architects Registration Council of Nigeria (ARCON) for its Bachelors and Masters degree Programmes in line with Section 9 of the Architects (Registration, Etc) Act CAP A19 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

The approval was contained in a letter dated 31st January 2022 and signed by the Registrar of ARCON, Arch. Umar Murnai, ARCON, fnia. The letter stated inter alia:

“In view of the fact that the Department has acceptable physical infrastructure, facilities and equipment, an acceptable Staff/Students’ Ratio (SSR) of 1:9.43 and an acceptable Staff/Students’ Quality Coefficient (SSQC) Ratio of 1:2:32 (as against the minimum of 1:12 and 1:14 respectively) and a general assessment of 77.52%, the Council approved the recommendation that the Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) and Master of Science (M.Sc) degree programmes in Architecture of the Department of Architecture, Caleb University, imota, Lagos State be accredited for Three (3) years…”.

The Council confirmed the accreditation of the Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) and Masters of Science (M.Sc.) degree Programmes in Architecture as a result of the overwhelming and impressive facilities and highly qualified faculty members.

It is important to note that NUC had earlier granted accreditation to our architectural programmes and the following programmes in a recent series of accreditation – Security Studies; B.Sc. Criminology; B.Sc. International Relations; B.Sc. Political Science including B.Sc. Economics. among others.

Caleb University have continued to receive commendations for upholding high academic standards from professional and regulatory bodies.