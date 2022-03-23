Fire incident at Akangbon, EKo Bridge

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has shut indefinitely Eko Bridge, Lagos Island over inferno that gutted some shops under the bridges at Apongbon in the early hours of Wednesday, which badly affected the bridge.

The government also issued a 48 hours notice to owners and occupants of makeshift and containerized shops under bridges across the state or face the consequences.

Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Authority, LASEMA, Dr Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, announced the development while reacting to the unfortunate inferno.

“The bridge has also been shut pending when integrity and Environmental Impact Assessment, EIA, is conducted on the bridge to determine the level of public safety.”

However, giving an update on the fire incident, Director Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, said the situation had been brought under control as of press time 1 pm.

According to Adeseye, the fire service received the distress call at 03:14 wee hours on Wednesday.

She explained: “The intensity of the fire has badly affected the Eko bridge truncating movement along that corridor..

“The nature of the fire is disastrous as all Emergency responders are on top of the situation.

“There has been no reported case of injury or death while fire fighting operations still ongoing.”

