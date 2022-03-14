By Gabriel Ewepu

AHEAD of the National Convention of the All Progressive Congress, APC, a youth group in the party under the auspices of Coalition of All Progressive Congress (APC) Youth Group, yesterday, passed vote of confidence on the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni as Chairman, Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, CECPC.

This was the resolve of the coalition led by its Convener, Bashir Binji, at a press conference held in Abuja.

Binji said he treatment received recently by Buni was not in the interest of the party but for few persons within the party who wants to score cheap political points at the detriment of the entire party.

He called on youths and other members of the party to disregard all fake news and attempts and plot to destabilize the party and success recorded so far under the Buni-led caretaker committee.

He said: “The coalition of All Progressive Congress (APC) Youth Group wishes to use this medium, to pass a vote of confidence on the chairman of the All Progressives Congress APC, Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, CECPC, Governor Mai Malla Buni, over role as leader of the party, and most particularly wish to call on youths and other members of the party, to disregard fake news, and any other attempt and plot to destabilize the party and success recorded so far.

“No well-meaning party member will condone any distraction at a time when the Buni-led CECPC has done so much in repositioning the party in line with the guidance of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“As young people within the party, we consider it expedient at this time, to remind leaders and members of the party of the productive leadership, that Governor Mai Mala Buni has given to the CECPC and the party at large since being in saddle.”

According to him (Binji), Buni has continued to increase the fortune of the party, as a man of goodwill and courage alongside his members he was able to bring on board several governors, federal and state lawmakers from the opposition into the party including Governors of Zamfara, Ebonyi, and Cross River, including former governors, and party chieftains.

He added that, “Despite the challenges bedeviling the party before the emergence of the CECPC, Governor Mai Mala Buni was able to stabilize the party through several reconciliation and commitment increasing the number of governors in the fold of the party, successfully conducting membership registration, holding ward to state congresses and availing avenues to address grievances ahead of the National convention.

However, acknowledging the challenges ahead of the 2023 general elections for the party, he said, “While we agree that challenges cannot be ignored especially as 2023 approaches, we wish to call for call and together work towards successful convention.

“Governor Buni and the CECPC, has done a lot for the party but in our individual capacities we need to encourage him to do more, especially in the moment of transition being organized by the party.”

Meanwhile, the group hailed President Muhammadu Buhari, over stabilizing the party with his wisdom by allowing Buni-led CECPC to take charge over the affairs of the party and to conduct the national convention after all the drama within the party.

“As we move forward, we wish to thank our national leader, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, for the call to order issued by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, this has ones again vindicated him as a true democrat and a father to all. This is an added catalyst for a successful convention coming up.

“As we approach a very crucial transition year 2023, we must invest more in every effort that can promote unity and peace, in order to further convince Nigerians about the continued willingness of our party, to transform Nigeria further.

“Once again, we hereby express our total confidence and solidarity, with the CECPC and the leadership of Governor Mai Mala Buni”, he added.