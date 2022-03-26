APC Convention: Party unveils Adamu as consensus national chair

By Henry Umoru & Levinus Nwabughiogu

Finally, the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, last night, unveiled Senator Abdullahi Adamu as its consensus candidate for the national chairman of the party.

Speaking on behalf of the party at the national convention holding at Eagles Square in Abuja, the Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi (APC Kebbi North) said that Adamu’s emergence was the decision of every stakeholder in the party.

He said: “We have allowed one of our members for the position of the national chairman of our party through consensus, Senator Adamu Abdullahi. He’s a 3 term Senator and we wish him the best”.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to arrive at the venue any time soon for formal activities to commence at the convention.