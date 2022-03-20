After several years of alleged neglect by successive governments in Benue State, the Ijigban bridge in Ado Local Government has finally received attention.

The renovation of the bridge, which is strategic for natives and residents, was given a facelift by Chief Philip Agbese, a leading House of Representatives aspirant for Ado/Ogbadigbo/Okpokwu federal constituency.

Agbese, renowned for his philanthropy and humanitarian services, is seeking election to the green chamber under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Aside from the bridge, the UK-trained rights lawyer had also single-handedly begun the building of ICT centres in each of the three local governments while also offering scholarships to thousands of his brothers and sisters.

Agbese, popularly known by his traditional title, the ‘Okanga of Agila’, had made it clear that he intends to empower his people through ICT, education/ infrastructural development and skills acquisition.

An elated native of Enone penned a tribute in his honour thus “old things are gradually passing away while many things are transformationally becoming new by the appearance of Chief OKANGA, the TRANSFORMATIONAL LEADER in the political scene.

“Chief Agbese came with leadership approach that is causing change in our individual lives and the entire social system.

“He’s creating valuable and positive change in his followers with the end goal of developing his followers into leaders for the greater good of our society.

“Brother, have you ever seen Agbese type before? He gives opportunities to followers instead of the old ways where politicians turns followers to THUGS. MAY GOD BLESS OKANGA!”.

Agbese is an author, published and media entrepreneur.