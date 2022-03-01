



By Omeiza Ajayi



Governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC on Tuesday night converged in Abuja to discuss crucial issues regarding the forthcoming national convention of the party.

Vanguard gathered that the meeting which started late Tuesday at the Kebbi state Governor’s Lodge in Asokoro District was meant for members of the Progressive Governors’ Forum PGF to deliberate on several issues discussed with President Muhammadu Buhari earlier in the day.

As of 9:30pm on Tuesday, the meeting was well under way with several governors in attendance.

