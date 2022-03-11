Gover Dapo Abiodun

By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA – The Ogun State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the allegation by the immediate past Director-General of the Progressives Governors’ Forum, (PGF), Salihu Lukman against Governor Dapo Abiodun and two others to frustrate the party from holding its March 26 national convention, as baseless, unfounded and trite allegations.

The party, said this in reaction to the outburst of Lukman on Governor Abiodun and two others.

The statement signed by the party’s Assistant Publicity Secretary, Deaconess Olusola Ogunsanya and made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Recalled that Lukman has asked the APC to initiate disciplinary measures against

Governors Yahaya Bello of Kogi, Hope Uzodinma of Imo, and Dapo Abiodun of Ogun who he accused of working with the embattled National Chairman, Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC, Gov. Mai Mala Buni to frustrate the party from holding its March 26 national convention.

Ogunsanya, described Lukman as an

“attention seeking “freelance campaigner”, who is only preoccupied with his “stomach infrastructure” and whose nuisance has gone viral”.

The statement titled, “Salihu Lukman’s mummified paranoia on Prince Dapo Abiodun”, read,

” as if propelled by the very sunny weather, Salihu Lukman, the dismissed former Director General of Nigeria Governor’s Forum, this afternoon, exhumed his mummified allegations against the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun MFR”.

“It is obvious that the lukewarm Lukman is locked-down and paranoid about Governor Abiodun, hence his continuous baseless, unfounded and trite allegations”.

“We can only pray for him to get over the chronic hysteria and diarrhea of the mouth, which in the first place, saw to his ignominious sack by the Governor’s Forum; a sack for which he is yet to get over”.

“While genuine members of our great party are making concerted efforts to maintain the stability of the party, profiteering-freelancers like Lukman are bent on causing bad blood, engaged in indecorous name-calling to create confusion with the vainglorious hope of benefiting from the anticipated disorder”.

