Stakeholders of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, are locked in intense consultations to come up with a “Unity List” ahead of this Saturday’s national convention of the party.

This was as Vanguard learned that there is pressure on party leaders to tinker with the zoning formula and re-zone the office of the national secretary from the South-West to the South-South.

Some party chieftains, who are close to the National Secretary of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, CECPC, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, are said to be making a case for him to be considered for the position should the office be zoned to the South-South or thrown open.

In the heat of the recent leadership crisis in the party, Akpanudoedehe reportedly met a national leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is said to be sponsoring Senator Iyiola Omisore from Osun State for the position of party scribe.

Lagos and Osun chapters of the party have aligned with the choice of Omisore, it was learned that the two-state governors had been working on their colleagues within the zone to accept the Ife senator.

The push yielded results, yesterday, as governors elected on the platform of the APC in the South-West, endorsed two former governorship aspirants in Ondo and Osun states, Mr Isaacs Kekemeke and Senator Iyiola Omisore as the national Vice Chairman (South-West) and its national secretary respectively.

Vanguard gathered that while the position of vice-chairman was micro-zoned to Ondo that of the national secretary was kept for Oyo and Osun states.

Reliable party sources told Vanguard in Akure, the Ondo State capital, that the governors have endorsed both aspirants.

However, the quest for ‘Unity List’ or consensus candidates is recording mixed results.

Mixed results

However, as of Sunday night, North-Central governors were still consulting among themselves and with other external stakeholders to adopt a consensus candidate.

N-Central govs hard put on consensus

An aide to one of the governors said that North-Central governors were finding it difficult to reach a consensus.

The APC currently has eight chairmanship aspirants among whom are Mallam Saliu Mustapha (Kwara), Mallam Mohammed Etsu (Niger) Senators Mohammed Sani Musa (Niger), Tanko Al-Makura (Nasarawa), George Akume (Benue), Abdullahi Adamu (Nasarawa) and Abdulaziz Yari (Zamfara).

While the first seven are from the North-Central, Yari is from the North-West.

APC senators are also divided on who to endorse as national chairmanship candidate as six of the aspirants are senators.

Some pro-Governor Mai Mala Buni stakeholders are said to be pushing against the candidacy of a former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, who has been penciled down by certain stakeholders from the South East for the position of Deputy National Chairman, South.

Unity List

Meanwhile, former Governor of Borno State, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff has withdrawn from the national chairmanship race, hinting at the possibility of party leaders drawing up a Unity List for the convention.

“For Congresses and Conventions, there is what is called a Unity List. On the last day of the Convention, when the leaders make up their minds, they will come up with one list and every party member must follow it,” he stated.

In a brief chat in Abuja, Sheriff said he was stepping aside due to the zoning arrangement in the party, which has ceded the office to North-Central.

Sheriff, who is from the North-East, however, said he would rejoin the race should the party change its mind between now and Friday

He said as a former party leader and founding member of the APC, he understands what it means by party supremacy and would not do anything contrary to the directives of the APC leadership and President Muhammadu Buhari.

His words: “I am sure most of you are following the trends of activities of our party within the last 10 days or so. The party has taken a position that the position of the national chairman should go to the North-Central. Meaning, it is exclusively zoned to the contestants of the North-Central zone.

“Being someone who respects the rule of law and our leaders, and the president as the leader of the party has taken a position…I have always told you that I will contest if it is zoned to my zone. Today, they have taken a position. I respect Mr President as my leader, he must have a reason for allowing the party to zone the office to North Central.

“I have myself led a party before. I am a founding leader of this party and it means I know the procedure and the process. I don’t want to cross the line. Unless the party comes out between now and Friday to say they have changed their mind on zoning, I do not want to oppose the president in any way or form. I will abide by the position of the party that it is the exclusive preserve of the North-Central. They must have a reason for doing that.”

Plot to draw unity list causes stir

Ahead of the national convention, scores of aspirants, who have picked forms to contest for various party positions are now apprehensive following the inability of the party to commence their screening.

Party sources said the plot to draw up a Unity List is part of the reasons the party has not been able to screen it’s aspirants.

The screening committee headed by Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, was to have begun its assignment on Saturday with aspirants for zonal offices.

By the timetable, aspirants for positions in the National Working Committee, NWC, were to have been screened on Sunday (yesterday).

However, the committee could not screen zonal aspirants on Saturday and hence they were asked to come back on Sunday.

As of 5:30 pm on Sunday, the zonal aspirants could also not be screened, a development, which has now caused apprehension among the aspirants.

Some of the zonal aspirants who were seen at the Nicon Luxury venue of the screening grumbled about the disruption of their plans.

“We heard that the party was still selling forms to people even as at last night. They should follow the schedule strictly. Some of us planned to return to our zones and come back on Thursday but as things stand now, we may be forced to remain here till after the Convention,” said one of the zonal women aspirants.

Director-General of the Senator Tanko Al-Makura Campaign Organization, Dominic Alancha, described the development as worrisome because “as I speak with you there is no official communication as to when we are coming for screening. The earlier advert was that yesterday was for zonal offices while today (Sunday) would be for the NWC. And I went there today to confirm whether there will be screening at the screening committee Secretariat in Nicon Luxury, and nobody was there.

“Even as at 11a.m, there was nothing going on there to show that the screening was going to take place. So, we had to call one or two friends to find out from them, who are now telling us that this screening may not hold even until maybe tomorrow or next tomorrow, they are not sure yet. And my question is, with all of these, will this convention hold? Because screening is very key to this convention. It is one of the processes that we must meet up in order to carry out the convention. So, it is worrisome, honestly.

However, a member of the screening team said: “There is no cause for alarm. We believe that the committee is trying to put things in order. I learned that the materials that they need for this screening exercise will be available to us, hopefully, today or tomorrow. That is what I heard, it is not official.”

Concerning the push for Unity List, a party leader said: “In a party that is democratic, I think even if you want to do a Unity List, critical stakeholders must be carried along. In a situation where these critical stakeholders are not even aware of what is happening as to Unity List, I don’t know how you will achieve that. Because the aspirants you know have purchased their forms. They are doing their mobilisation and then you are talking of Unity List without carrying them along or carrying people along. I doubt much if there will be anything like unity.”

Senators split over chairmanship aspirants

Like some stakeholders, APC senators are also having a tough time agreeing on a consensus national chairmanship candidate.

It was gathered that some senators are supporting the candidacy of Senator Abdullahi Adamu against the backdrop of speculations that the body language of President Buhari is towards him. However, many governors, senators and members of the House of Representatives are with Senator Sani Musa.

It was also alleged that the senators in the camp of Adamu are also working for the emergence of the Minister of Transportation and former governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, as the presidential candidate of the party, even as it was alleged that they have chosen Adamu Abdullahi because of their belief that he would go along with the decision of the President on the 2023 elections.

A senator, who spoke on conditions of anonymity, yesterday said: “The game plan is to make Abdullahi Adamu chairman of the party and Farouk Aliyu, a former House of Representatives member from Jigawa State, as the deputy. They are working with some people in the Presidency to ensure the emergence of Rotimi Amaechi as the APC presidential candidate.

“Their plan is clearly against the wishes of a majority of the party members who believe that a man with his own personal political structures should emerge as the candidate. They have already met with the President and they claimed that the president had bought into their game plan.”

Indeed, some senators were at the Area 11 Garki, Abuja campaign office of Adamu on Friday when the aspirant unveiled the newly-renovated edifice.

The senators, who attended the ceremony and spoke on the occasion included Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, APC, Delta Central: the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, APC, Kebbi North; the Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu, APC, Abia North; Adamu Aliero, APC, Kebbi Central and Ali Ndume, APC, Borno South, among others.

They all spoke clearly about their belief in Adamu, saying he had the competence and capability to lead the party.

Contacted after the event, Ndume, who confirmed that he was supporting Adamu because of his competence and blunt attitude to social and political issues, said: “I am supporting Abdullahi Adamu because he is the most qualified and courageous among other aspirants. Adamu is somebody who can not be influenced by money. He is not afraid to say anything in favour of whatever he believes in.”

However, Musa, 57, in an interview said he was enjoying the support and cooperation of his colleagues, particularly the chairmanship aspirants.

Asked if he belongs to the camp of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu or Amaechi, Musa who noted that he belongs to the APC, said: “I belong to APC.. I strongly believe that Asiwaju is in APC, the same way the governors and the political appointees are also in the party. Sani Musa is also in APC,” he submitted.

Meanwhile, former Governor of Gombe State, Senator Danjuma Goje, APC, Gombe Central has urged party leaders, stakeholders and members to support an energetic and trustworthy candidate for the position of National Chairman

Speaking yesterday at his Asokoro residence, Abuja when he received Senator Sani Musa, he advised party members to vote for a national chairman who is self-made and will not be tempted by inducements from corrupt politicians aspiring for political offices.

Senator Goje hailed Senator Sani Musa’s effort and commitment on his chairmanship blueprint geared towards rebuilding the party from the bottom-up in order to ensure that every member’s interest would be accommodated within the confines of the party’s constitution.

Earlier, Senator Musa, who paid a courtesy visit on the former Gombe State Governor, solicited for his support on his ambition while reeling out his lofty plans for the party, if given the opportunity to lead the APC.

Why S-West govs endorsed Kekemeke, Omisore for vice-chair, secretary

Governors elected on the platform of the APC in the South West, yesterday, endorsed two former governorship aspirants in Ondo and Osun states, Mr Isaacs Kekemeke and Senator Iyiola Omisore as the national Vice Chairman (South West) and its National Secretary respectively.

Vanguard gathered that while the position of vice-chairman was micro-zoned to Ondo that of the national secretary was kept for Oyo and Osun states.

Reliable party sources told Vanguard in Akure, the state capital that the governors have endorsed both aspirants.

The Head, Media Team of Mr Kekemeke, Jerry Sola-Akinuli, told Vanguard that South-West governors endorsed Kekemeke and Omisore after consultation with party leaders as to how to party offices should be distributed among the component states of the region.”

Akinuli, in a statement, said that Kekemeke has promised to build a broad, participatory and politically conscious platform to enhance progress politics and democratic development that the South-West is known for.

I’ve restored confidence in APC members — Buni

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, CECPC, and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, has said that activities of the Protocols Sub-committee have instilled confidence in members that all is set for the National Convention scheduled for March 26.

Receiving a briefing from the chairman of the subcommittee and Governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the vice chairman and other members at his residence in Abuja, Saturday night, Buni noted that the committee has gingered hitherto pessimistic party members that the convention is holding on the slated day.

A statement issued by the Commissioner for Information, Kano State and co-opted member of the committee, Malam Muhammad Garba, quoted Buni as assuring that the party is organising a convention with a global outlook, which calls for a concerted effort by all members.

The chairman commended the committee, which he said has been doing a good job in ensuring an organised convention of the party.

Buni said the subcommittee is second to the main Convention Planning Committee in view of its importance, which informed the appointment of Governor Ganduje to chair it alongside other illustrious members who have a track record of achievements in their respective endeavours.

He also charged the committee to work in synergy with other committees and particularly with the Protocol Office, State House, Abuja, in view of the fact that President Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo would be attending the convention.

