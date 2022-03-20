… says plans to remove Akpanudoedehe will fail

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

As the All Progressive Congress, APC, convention gathers momentum, a youth group, Coalition of Progressive Youth groups in Nigeria and the Diaspora, COPY-ND, has declared that the agreed and fixed date of March 26 must hold.

The group made the declaration in a statement entitled, “Purported Motion of Lack of Confidence on Akpanudoedehe – A Desperate Afterthought,” signed and made available to newsmen by the Director General, COPY-ND, Dr Aminu Abdullahi Isyaku, in Abuja.

According to the statement, plans to remove the National Secretary of APC, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, will prove ineffective and futile, adding that the constitutional provisions of the party, gives him backing to retain his position in office.

The statement read: “Our attention has been drawn to yet again another desperate and last minute attempt to thwart the ongoing preparations for the scheduled 26 March 2022 National Convention of the All Progressive Congress Party.

“The Coalition of Progressive Youth groups in Nigeria and the Diaspora (COPY-ND), has sighted a back dated letter whose spirit and letters have been overtaken by events, as issued by the self appointed spokesperson for the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, CECPC and National Youth Leader of the Party, who made the announcement that the members of the CECPC had previously voted for a motion on 8 of March, to remove the National Secretary of the Party, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe PhD.

“We in COPY-ND, view this action as both laughable and sad that is in direct collision against concurrent fundamental issues.

“The so called No Confidence motion is a total violation of the constitutional provisions of the party, hence it is a futile exercise.

“We wish to remind that the CECPC is a creation of the National Executive Committee NEC of the party, as such it is not a statutory elected National Working Committee of the party whose functions are only as directed by the NEC of the party during its formation.”

The statement added that, “As such, the CECPC led by His Excellency Governor Mai Mala Buni and Secretary John James Akpanudoedehe is answerable to the National Executive Committee of the party, which gave it the mandate to organise the party for the convention, which is now in full swing.

“It’s individual members cannot therefore determine the fate of any other member, not to talk of the National Secretary without recourse to the NEC of the party for approval.

“We dare say that Senator John James Akpnudoedehe deserves commendation for stabilising the party in loyalty to the party as he has always done whenever the National Chairman is away.

“He is the face of the resistance to the recent power grabbing attempt in the party and we believe that this embarrassment is the price he is expected to pay by these elements by making him their softer target having missed their futile attempt to remove His Excellency Mai Mala Buni as Chairman.

“COPY-ND is therefore calling on all APC Youths not to emulate the attitude of being ready tools for manipulation by aspirant who would hide behind them to push for his interest, as many youth of Nigeria have got the capacity to take on leadership responsibilities now. Especially with the Not Too Young to Run Act in force.”