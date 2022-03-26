Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has said that the many wistful prognosis about how the All Progressive Congress (APC) will not hold its National Convention today or anytime soon have been flawed and foiled by the determination of the party led by Mr President, Muhammadu Buhari to put things right and making the Party stronger than ever.

This was made known through the National Co-ordinator of a political Support group “Got Your Back Nigeria, Prof. Chris Mustapha Nwaokobia Jnr, in a statement made available to Journalists.

Part of the statement reads: “Today is the day. At the Eagles Square this 26th Day of March, 2022 the members of our Party, the most populous Party in Africa shall congregate to elect our National Officers at the National Convention of our great Party. As our members arrive Abuja from across the nation, I cannot but appreciate the doggedness and the commitment of the APC to resolve all seeming conflicts and contradictions in the quest to forge a great brotherhood for the purposes of making our Party stronger, more united and ready to win all future elections, including the 2023 Presidential election. I salute you”.

“From the moment Mr President graciously assigned to me through our outgoing Acting National Chairman Governor Mai Mala Buni the duty to coordinate Youths, Women and Persons’ with Disability in a massive effort to reorganize, reposition and repopulate the Party, I set to work with monstrous passion and commitment, and today that membership drive has made our Party the largest Party in Africa”.

“Our Party the APC has the largest number of Youths, Women and Persons’ with Disability thanks to the confidence reposed on me by the Party and by Mr President. And thanks to all the leaders of our Party and my fellow Governors who contributed immensely in the massively successful membership drive of our great Party. I can’t thank you enough”.

“Now that our Convention is here, we must dedicate ourselves to the challenge of electing Officers who will not only unite and reinvigorate our Party, but men and women who are committed to positioning the All Progressive Congress APC for great victories in future elections beginning with the forthcoming EKITI State and OSUN State Governorship elections”.

“Now that the Convention is here, we must crave the kindred spirit of our members as we journey forward. We must give our best to every truly progressive effort of the Party. We must challenge for the soul of the Party. We must make the name of the Party truly right and far-reaching. And as Progressives we must rededicate the Party to the values for which Nigerians trusted us with victories at the centre in 2015 and 2019”.

“Now that the Convention is here, we must put our best men and women forward as we begin the inevitable task of repositioning our Party for greatness. And God willing we shall not fail”.

“I welcome you distinguished and esteemed members of our great Party to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja for the National Convention of our great Party. God Bless You”.Governor Yahaya Bello.

Vanguard News Nigeria