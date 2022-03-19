By Marie-Therese Nanlong

The Director-General/Chief Executive, Industrial Training Fund, ITF, Sir Joseph Ari has raised the alarm over the alleged plot by “unscrupulous elements” that are bent on pulling him down as they have printed campaign posters suggesting that I am aspiring for an elective position and also canvassing support for the aspirations of some candidates that are vying for positions in the upcoming APC National Convention.

Sir Ari said he was reliably gathered that the elements plot to flood the convention venue with his posters to generate rancor for their selfish interest, noting that he has not contemplated vying for any elective position in the nearest future.

Addressing journalists in Jos at the weekend, he started, “… As journalists, some of you may perhaps, be aware of the activities of unscrupulous elements that are bent on pulling me down. What has come to my attention is that in their desperate attempts, they have printed campaign posters suggesting that I am aspiring for an elective position, and also canvassing support for the aspirations of some candidates that are vying for elective positions in our great party, the All Progressive Congress (APC) in upcoming APC National Convention.

“I have also been reliably informed that these disgruntled elements plot to flood the convention venue with these posters to breed mistrust and disharmony and thereby generate rancor for their selfish purposes as I have never contemplated and not contemplating on vying for any elective position in the nearest future, as I am presently busy and fully engaged with the onerous responsibility of deploying the mandate of the ITF to equip Nigerians with skills for employability and entrepreneurship.

“To this end, the public is, therefore, advised to disregard any campaign poster to the effect that I, Sir Joseph N. Ari, is running for any elective position, or in support of the ambition of any candidate during the upcoming APC convention as it is false, unfounded and not deserving of any attention. I have, therefore, reported the matter to the security agencies for their further necessary action.”