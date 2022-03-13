By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA–ONE of the frontline aspirants for the position of national chairman in the March 26 national convention of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Tanko Almakura, has said that there was no veracity in the purported endorsement as a consensus candidate of one of the aspirants to the seat.

Senator Almakura, who was the immediate past governor of Nasarawa state said Buhari is known for his uprightness and passion for due process, adding that anything from the president must come through due process and not unnamed sources.

Recall that sources at the meeting President Buhari had with governors before he left Abuja to attend the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) at 50 in Nairobi, Kenya, had said APC’s governors request for him to change his mind on his preference for Senator Abdullahi Adamu met a brick wall.

Fielding questions from journalists on whether his insistence to contest for the national chairman of the party was not an affront to the President, he said: “No. The sources of information (Buhari’s endorsement of Senator Adamu) were not authentic. They were not genuine. And I know what Mr. President stands for, he always stands for what is right and due process.

“And unless I have an authoritative source of information that is clear. I still have my doubts. I have many avenues through which I can reach Mr. President and people around him. And since those speculations did not come through those avenues, I consider them as speculation.

“That is why as I speak with you, my campaign is going with a different tempo, to ensure that my campaign is going far and wide to await the next line of action as directed by the party leadership.”

Asked why he was optimistic that he will emerge as the candidate of choice, Almakura said: “Yes, I’m very optimistic. I am always an optimist until things prove themselves otherwise. And what has really given me hope for this optimism is the uprightness of Mr. President and his passion for due process.

“So I believe that whatever comes from Mr. President must come through a process. And I consider the process for the emergence of leadership, I believe it’s going to be transparent. I believe it’s going to be fair.

“And I believe it is going to conform with the articles and sections of the Constitution dealing with that.”

Senator Almakura said it will be a disservice if as a committed member of APC if he fails to show interest in leading the party so that he’ll be able to add value to the administration of the party.

“What I’m bringing to the table is the experience I’ve garnered over time. Particularly, my participation in the merger taking into consideration the unanimity and total submission that the different tendencies in this country have had to do to ensure that we come as one united indivisible people with one destiny is something we must sustain, is something we must promote ao that younger Nigerians coming behind will benefit from this mutual understanding to move the country forward.

“I’m also bringing to the table my experience with President Muhammadu Buhari because I’ve learned the tutelage of transparency, good values, and commitment to what is good for everybody.”