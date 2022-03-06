Gov. Al-Makura

The Al-Makura Campaign Organization ACO has faulted reports in a section of the media to the effect that the former governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Tanko Al-Makura, was bent on opposing President Muhammadu Buhari in the choice of a consensus candidate for the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress APC.

The campaign organization said Al-Makura could not have been opposed to a purported consensus chairmanship choice of the president when neither the president nor the party leadership has made any public statement on the matter.

In a statement issued by its Director-General, Comrade Dominic Alancha in Abuja on Sunday, ACO said: “Senator Al-Makura as a bona fide aspirant for the position of the National Chairman of the APC was in Ondo to consult with Governor Rotimi Akeredolu in continuation of consultations with APC governors, party leaders and stakeholders, which he commenced many months back.

“It is therefore mischievous and unkind for anybody to claim that he was working against President Muhammadu Buhari’s choice of a consensus candidate for the position of the National Chairman of our great party.

“This is a deliberate, albeit failed attempt, to paint a renowned party man and one of the founding fathers of the APC in bad light.

“This is even more so when neither the President, whom Senator Al-Makura holds in very high esteem, nor the party leadership has made any statement to the effect of any endorsed consensus candidate.

“These prophets of doom have continued to render false prophecies and tales on the forthcoming APC national convention. They are therefore looking for media houses they could latch on to ignite fire, hate, and confusion in the party.

“However, we have implicit confidence in our President and the leadership of the party to pilot the party through a turbulence-free convention to the disappointment of the enemies of the APC, troublemakers, and naysayers”, the statement concluded.