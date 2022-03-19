•Almakura group asks him to quit politics

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Ahead of the March 26 national convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, some stakeholders of the party under the aegis of Akume Coalition have said the national chairmanship ambition of a former governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Abdullahi Adamu is not a threat to the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, describing Adamu’s purported endorsement by President Muhammadu Buhari as a media creation.

Their position was sequel to media reports that President Buhari had endorsed Adamu as the next national chairman of the party.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja, the Director General of Akume Coalition, Suleiman Zailani, said the former Benue state governor would reposition and stabilize the party for more victories if given the mandate.

He said, “Akume is God sent, not just to APC but to the Nigerian people. As stakeholders in this project, we will not relent in our campaign based on what is going on on the pages of newspaper (Abdullahi Adamu’s endorsement) as far as no official communication has been passed on that.

“Our party is very dear to us and is very dear to Nigerians. APC has gone far ahead of any other party in Nigeria. Therefore, sustenance of APC rule in Nigeria beyond 2022 is very fundamental to the life of Nigerian people.

Almakura group asks him to quit now

Meanwhile, the APC Concerned Peoples Forum in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, has asked Senator Adamu to step down for another former governor of Nasarawa state, Senator Tanko Almakura.

While it advised Adamu to quit active involvement in politics, the forum said age was fast catching up with him and that it may be difficult for him to withstand the rigours of superintending over a ruling party.

At a news conference in Abuja, Chairman of the forum, Hassan Sardauna said:“Almakura took time to organize Nasarawa state as a governor. He ended several crisis in most parts of the state. The APC needs a resolute but democratic leader.

“Adamu is clever enough to stay away and let Almakura go on. It is time for Senator Adamu to quit the political stage and give room to others,” he stated.