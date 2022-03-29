Governor Samuel Ortom

By Peter Duru

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, has asked Nigerians above 70 years not to run for the presidency, but allow the younger ones capable and knowledgeable in modern trends to take over leadership of the country.



The Governor spoke yesterday when he hosted the trio of former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Governors Aminu Tambuwal and Bala Mohammed of Sokoto and Bauchi states respectively, who were in the state to consult with him on the consensus arrangement they initiated to trim down the number of presidential aspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP..



The Governor said, “Nigerians can testify that during their time at the federal level they did very well and delivered on their mandate. And today they are eminently qualified to lead this country. They are doing the right thing because divided we fall, united we stand. I want to encourage them to continue this advocacy and understanding and not just within them but with the other people. They have said they are visiting the other people including our southern brothers who have indicated interest to be president of this country. Let us work together. As PDP, even as opposition, we have set standard for the ruling party.

“That is why PDP is willing and ready to rescue Nigeria and then rebuild it. Truly, look at these three gentlemen, yesterday (Sunday), we had another gentleman from Rivers State, Governor Wike, who declared here in Benue State that he was going to seek the presidency.



“Look at these young men and compare them to the ancestors in APC that are seeking to be president of this country in a digital world. We should allow the young to grow. If I may quote one of my brother Governors, anybody who is above 70 years and wants to be president is an evil person who wants to ruin this country, he should desist.”



Earlier, speaking for the delegation, former Senate President, Saraki said the team was in the state to consult with the Benue State Governor on their resolve to ensure seamless consensus in the nomination of the party’s presidential candidate.

Vanguard News Nigeria