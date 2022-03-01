Former President of the Senate and a presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Anyim Pius Anyim, has commended the bail granted Chika Nwoba, the incarcerated PDP Publicity Secretary in Ebonyi State.



Anyim in a statement said the bail granted the Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Ebonyi State, Nwoba Chika Nwoba, calls for not only celebration but deep thoughts about the danger democracy is running into in Ebonyi State.



It will be recalled that Nwoba was abducted in a commando-style on January 9, 2021, by men alleged to be members of Ebubeagu outfit. The swift intervention of the State PDP Deputy Chairman, who invited the police to the scene, saved Nwoba from being killed by his abductors.



“To the bewilderment of all, rather than arresting the culprits, the police turned around to detain Nwoba until January 26 when he was arraigned in court; for the following offence:



“That you Nwoba Chika Nwoba “M” on the 23rd day of September, 2020 at Ikwo L.G.A. within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did knowingly and intentionally publish and circulate message via your Facebook Profile (known as Nwoba Chika Nwoba) and falsely credited it to David Umahi, which is a statement, grossly offensive and likely to disturb public peace knowing or having reason to believe that such statement, report is false which statement read:



“The truth is that the people in Gov. David Umahi’s government are not happy. They have a lot of vital information to leak to the public. What their problem has been overtime is, who’ll have the guts to air it out and not uncover the source….”

Anyim said the offence for which Mr. Nwoba was charged brings to the fore the fact that any fair comment on Ebonyi State Government let alone mentioning the name of Gov. David Umahi is certain to be punishable by either death or torture or unlawful incarceration or indefinite detention via the instrumentation of a subdued magistrate under a charge that has no place in a democratic society.



“The celebration today is not just because Nwoba has been granted bail but because he is alive and that the Deputy Chairman was available and intervened to disrupt the abduction. Otherwise, he would have disappeared to be found dead like many others.



“Nwoba’s abduction is only one of the many cases of killings, maiming and intimidation of the opposition or any person that holds decent opinion in Ebonyi State since Governor David Umahi defected from the PDP to the APC in 2020.



“In another bizarre development, the governor on January 25, 2022, without reason or cause, directed that Linus Okorie, a former Member of the House of Representatives be declared wanted and followed up same by sending the dreaded Ebubeagu to besiege his Abakaliki home in an attempt to abduct him. His saving grace was that he was not at home at the time of the invasion.



“On the 21/2/2022, the seat of the Deputy Speaker of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Odefa Obasi Odefa, was dramatical declared vacant on a bizarre allegation that he had resigned from his membership of the House of Assembly. In doing this, the Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly did not even consider the integrity of the House in raising such claim.

“We look forward to seeing the reaction of the Ebonyi State Police Command now that Mr. Odefa has clarified that his signature was forged and he is only being hunted because he affirmed his inability to defect to APC. True to the reign of terror in Ebonyi State, deadly hoodlums numbering over 50 were dispatched to surround his country home with unclear intentions. It took the firm resolve of youths of the community to dislodge them and save the Deputy Speaker and his family from evident danger.”

