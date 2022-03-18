By Nwafor Sunday

A presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adamu Garba, has written the Senate and House of Representatives, seeking to brief APC caucus about his aspiration.

In separate letters to the leadership of both houses, he said he wants to present his “strategic framework” on how to move Nigeria forward to the legislators.

According to the letters dated March 17, 2022, Adamu Garba said he is better prepared to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

The letter to Senate President, Ahmed Lawan: “As the build-up to the 2023 General Elections is drawing near, I write to seek an audience with distinguished senators of the 9th Assembly of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, principally to share my vision and strategic policies for Nigeria. I make this request with the utmost sense of responsibility and humility because this assembly is unique as an important legislative arm of the government representing people each respective constituency at the national level.

“After years of studying and consulting with relevant stakeholders of the Nigerian project, identifying the challenges necessitated by our present-day realities and carefully articulating the practical solutions in a document in relation to the 21st-century century statecraft model that has transited many third world countries to developing nations.

” I believe I am better prepared to take up the highest responsibility of nation-building, and it’s crucial that I run for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the 2023 Presidential Election.

I am Adamu Garba II, a member of the APC from Adamawa State, a technology expert and the Group Chief Executive Officer of IPI Group, and a 2019 presidential aspirant under the platform of the APC. At the time of the newly signed “Not Too Young to Run” bill in 2019, as an aspirant under the platform of the All Progressive Congress, I contested for the position of President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which at some point was brought to a halt due to our party’s leadership decision to go the way of a consensus candidate.

With a growing need from people from the younger generation, who are excelling in various life endeavours to contribute their knowledge so far and wealth of experiences to nation-building by actively participating in the mainstream political arena and contesting for elective positions in the coming 2023 general elections,

“Mr. Senate President Sir, I believe this responsibility behoves me to contest again for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2023. As a patriotic citizen of our dear country, Nigeria; I humbly ask to be given the opportunity to present my strategic policy framework to the distinguished senate members (APC Caucus) arm of the Red Chamber, on how I plan to transform our nation from being a geopolitically disintegrated unit to a more united, prosperous economic entity, which I believe will drastically reduce the challenges of unemployment, insecurity, and identity crisis our nation is currently beset with.

“Sir, I strongly believe that it is very important that I align myself with the very unique and dynamic statesmanship of our time. Patriotic Nigerians with great personalities in the Red Chambers of the National Assembly, who understand the peculiarities of the Nigerian state from its foundation to date

I humbly crave your indulgence to grant me this humble request to pay you a courtesy visit on Tuesday, March 22nd, 2022, or any date that is convenient for you.”

The letter to the Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, also had the same content.

Recall that National Leader of APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, had visited the APC caucus at the both chambers and sought their support for his presidential bid.