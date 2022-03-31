Delta politician and businessman Hon James Onwordi Popularly known as Ibori Ubulu has lambasted Nigeria Actress Annie Idibia for allegedly abandoning his brother Wisdom Macauley.

James Onwordi noted that Wisdom Macauley is Annie’s elder brother and there is no reason Annie should be coming online to list some of the Assistants she has rendered to him.

He condemned Annie Idibia for not assisting his brother in paying his wife’s bride price knowing well that the brother has no money with him.

“I am disappointed with Annie Idibia for coming online to narrate how she has assisted his elder brother.

“’You assisted your elder brother and yet you couldn’t assist him in paying his wife’s bride price

‘What she said about his elder brother’s wife and children is childish and can end up having a negative impact on them.

“Annie should be ashamed of herself for always coming online to speak on her family issues.

“She should call her brother and sort out things with him.

“Family will always be family no matter what,” he said.