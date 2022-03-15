Anidi Samuel

Comrade Anidi Samuel, a student of the Department of Banking and Finance, Delta State Polytechnic, Otefe-Oghara has been elected President of the National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS).

Anidi was elected at the National Congress of the umbrella body of Students attending National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) awarding institutions in Nigeria held at Abuja from 26th to 28th January 2022.

Anidi emerge at the instance of the Senators (SUG Presidents) ratification of evidence tendered against Comr. Kingsley Asiegbu Chinonso as a graduate of Federal Polytechnic Oko, Anambra State and not eligible to have contested the December 5th election in Abuja ab initio. The election was therefore annulled by the highest decision making organ of the association.

He polled 94 votes to beat his closest contender, Comr. Nurul Faidoh of Federal Polytechnic Offa, Kwara State, who scored 48 votes.

Also elected as NAPS National Executive Council officers were Comr. Ridwan Opeyemi (Kaduna Polytechnic), Vice President, National; Comr. Nurul Faidoh (Federal Polytechnic, Offa), Vice President, External Affairs; Comr. Popoola Ibrahim (Ogun State Polytechnic), Senate President and Comr. Percy Poetyit Iongsuar, (Plateau State Polytechnic) emerged as Deputy Senate President.

Others are Comr. Ogbonnaya Alvin of Federal Polytechnic Oko, Anambra State as Financial Secretary, Comrade Usman Sagir (Kano State Polytechnic), Assistant Secretary-General, Comr. Musa Mohammed (HaFed Polytechnic, Jigawa), Vice President, Special Duties; Comr. Okoukeni Samuel (Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic, Umwana, Ebonyi State), Public Relations Officer; Comr. Anthony Evans (Abia State Polytechnic), Vice President, South-East; Comr. Abdulmajeed Mohammed Gabasawa, Vice President, North West; Comr. Iheanacho Assumpta Onyedikachi, (Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, Imo State), Director of Transportation and Exchange; Comr. Gamaliel Egumor (Auchi Polytechnic, Auchi, Edo State) was returned as Provost. etc

In his acceptance speech, the President-Elect, Comr. Anidi Samuel thanked members of the association, Senators (SUG Presidents) and Stakeholders for finding him worthy to serve as NAPS President, noting that he would not take the privilege for granted.

Comr. Anidi declared that his emergence puts to an end all factions in NAPS. He called for unity of purpose as a sine qua non for building a progressive student body.

A major drive in his agenda, he says, is to return the association to the genuine students by running a campus-based NAPS where every polytechnic student across the Federation would be conscious of their identity.

He reiterated his commitment to upholding the welfare and aspirations of Nigerian polytechnic students at all times.

“I am thankful to everyone who has made this victory possible. My emergence as President is a great privilege that I would not take for granted. Be rest assured, I will do my best to uphold the values that unite us and uphold the sanctity and tenets of our constitution. Indeed, I promise to justify the confidence reposed in me by your noble gesture”

“My administration brings to an end the issue of factions in NAPS. My mandate would be to amplify the voice of the Nigerian polytechnic Students at all times by running a campus-based association. I am aware that the task of building a responsive and value-oriented association may be daunting, it is however achievable if we forge a common front. Therefore, I call on everyone to be united in purpose and committed to building a NAPS we would be proud of”, he said.

Comr. Anidi explained that his administration will focus squarely on effective service delivery with the interests of students at the centre of every action or decision taken.

Under my watch, The welfare of our students will form a core agenda of our policy thrust. NAPS will continue to engage critical stakeholders in addressing issues of interest and indeed advance programmes that will impact positively on the life and academics of our members”.

“I am passionate about working to consolidate the progress made by the National Assembly in abolishing the dichotomy which exists between HND and B.Sc certifications. We urge Mr President to assent to the bill passed by the National Assembly to give this noble initiative a sound legal foundation”.

Comrade Anidi and other elected members of the National Executive Council will be sworn in on a later date.

