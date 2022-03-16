A cross-section of Awka residents have expressed dismay over the restriction of the public from attending the March 17 inauguration of Prof. Charles Soludo as the next governor of Anambra.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Soludo’s inauguration will take place at SSG Conference hall within Government House, Awka, as against the popular Dr Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka where previous event was conducted.



Mr C-Don Adinuba, Director, Soludo Governorship Campaign Organisation and former state Commissioner for Information had earlier announced that only 50 guests would be allowed into the hall for the event.

However, some residents of Awka, who spoke in separate interviews with NAN on Wednesday expressed sadness at the arrangement, describing it as strange in the political history of the state.



Mr Chidiebere Igbokwe, a resident said inauguration of a governor was a very big event that usually attracted people from all walks of life, saying that barring people from catching a glimpse during such occasion was wrong.



“Since the advent of independence in Nigeria both during military and civilian rules, people are allowed to attend swearing-in of a governor because the occasion usually enable people to predict the direction of the new government,” he said.



A government official who pleaded anonymity said the media in the state was given only four slots to cover the event.

Mr Sunny Orji, an Awka-based lawyer, said it was wrong for Prof. Soludo to shut out Anambra masses who massively voted him during the inauguration.



“The crowd who attend state function such as inauguration of a governor at times provide avenue for petty traders to make some income and barring people from getting close will be harsh decision to that class of people,” he said.



Shedrack Nwosu, a chieftain of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) said some members of the party were disconnected from the flow of information between the out-going and in-coming government.



“We don’t seem to understand what is happening because those in the outing going Government are not being carried along in the scheme of things.



“Inauguration of a new governor should be an event for the outgoing government, but the reverse is the case in this one and some of us are already confused,” he said.



The inauguration was initially scheduled to hold at the newly constructed 10, 000 seating capacity International Convention Center, Awka, but was cancelled.



When NAN correspondent visited the government house, people were seen moving about freely with no special arrangements being made for the event.

