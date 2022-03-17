Anambra residents have shown enthusiasm in the new state administration of Governor Charles Soludo, who has promised to provide definite leadership and skills to the people.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent got the opinion of some residents who witnessed the inauguration of the 6th governor of the state on Thursday in Awka.

Former governor Peter Obi was on ground to witness the ceremony and was optimistic that Anambra electorate did very well in their choice of governor.

Obi said that Soludo, being a personal friend, would do much better.

“I have known Soludo for a long time. I trust that he will give Anambra people a disruptive transformation that will restore the state to a greater glory.

“I christen Anambra Light of Nation, I am sure he will keep to his electoral promises of providing quality educational standard in the state, create economy to better lives as poverty level in the state is unbearable.

“We all listened to him say that security would be topmost in his governance agenda; I have no worries with his capability. I only ask the public to support him and not to distract him,” Obi said

Prof. Pat Utomi, a member of the transition committee of the governor, said that with the background of Soludo Anambra would witness massive transformation that would be a signpost in Nigerian polity.

Utomi said that within one year of his oath of office great transformation would be witnessed in the state as it would not be business as usual.

Chief Victor Umeh, former National Chairman of the party said that Soludo would stand in the line of the party succession of quality service delivery associated with All progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) to do better.

Umeh said that Soludo is the third governor in succession, from Peter Obi to Chief Willie Obiano now to Soludo, and it’s expected that he would stand on that pedestal to do much better than his predecessors.

He said that APGA prepared very well to choose him as “our candidate based on his sterling qualities and record of service over the years in various areas.

“We expect he will use his magic wand and experience to cover areas his predecessors did not cover.

“We trust his ingenuity in financial ability on how to mobilise resources that would engender the development we are talking about.

“You can see how he has started; he said he has come with a process of disruptive change, which is to change the pattern of how things were done before.

“You can see how the inauguration was low-keyed; that shows the pattern of leadership to see, one who has come with the philosophy of disruptive changes will step on toes.

“I pray that everybody will understand his belief and I appeal to the people to bear with him and allow him to explore his ideology.

“Soludo, I’m certain is going to be very frugal in management of the state fund so that he would be able to achieve his aspirations for the state,” Umeh said.

Chief Rommy Onwuka, a staunch APGA member, said that Gov. Obiano was a wonderful governor who had left lots of legacy projects in the state and expressed the hoped that Soludo had come to build on them.

“Today is a history day, we have worked hard for the victory, Soludo was chosen by Obiano because he believed that he would do better than he did.

“Soludo, as we all believe is a raw material and has enough for the transformation of the state in all areas of economy social and political.

“We pray he will not disappoint us as lots are expected of him; we want to see his magic wand.

“APGA has been in position of governor for 16 years and he was elected because people believe so much in APGA.

“If not, no electorate will vote anyone in from the party; I wish him well,” he said.

Mr Chuka Ezenwune, an Assemblyman representing Idemili South Constituency, said “Soludo knows the enormous challenges starring at faces at this critical period in the life if this state; so he shunned elaborate ceremony.

Ezenwune said that the high level of killings and destruction of lives and property were worth avoiding than having a fanfare while the state was in a big trouble.

He said that he was impressed and convinced that he, the governor, was prepared to tackle the challenges immediately.

“I believe there will be light at the end of the tunnel.’’

Mr Emeka Aforka, Deputy Majority Leader Anambra State House of Assembly, said that he was happy to be part of the success story as the legislators worked so hard to give Anambra a seasoned leader.

He said that the new governor should try to consolidate on the legacy of immediate past governor of the state, Obiano, who did very well to place the state on the map of the world.

Aforka, who represents Orumba North constituency, said that he expected to see a new governor who would continue to serve Anambra from where Obiano left because he did very well.

“I want to see him improve on security of lives and property in the state, development and to improve the economic growth of the state and make is a livable and prosperous megacity.

“I pray God to guide him to keep his campaign promises,” he said.

Chief Chris Elunmuno, a stakeholder, said that the economy of the state was in a much better hand now than before and hoped he would be excellent as Anambra remained a huge challenge for him.

Elunmuno congratulated Soludo and expressed the hope that he he would usher in a better life for the people of Anambra.

He advised him to handle bad network of roads all over the state.

He said that the best legacy left behind by Obiano was the International Airport and urged Soludo to continually improve the standard of the airport.

“I am very confident that with God on Soludo’s side he will transform the state within four years as the state is blessed with many resources for a good manger of fund to work with.

“I wish Obiano well in all his future endeavours,” he said.

Mr Alex Ogbonnia, the National Publicity Secretary of Ohaneze Ndigbo, described Soludo as one who would break the political narrative of the South East with his economic background.

Ogbonnia said that “with him at the helm of affairs of the state and an economist, we expect a dramatic transformation not only in Anambra but in the South East.

“As a first class material in economics, his track record, especially in central bank, has prepared him well to lead in any frontier of life.

“Economy is the life wire of any government and having this background Anambra should have lots of reformation in economic stand in areas of job creation.

“The state will be a paradigm shift in governance,” he said.

He congratulated the electorate in Anambra for chosing a good material for leadership and appealed to the citizens to give him maximum support so that the aspirations of the people would be met.

“He has demonstrated willingness to serve with the low key inauguration and his launch to work immediately shows he has a workable ideology.”

NAN reports that some federal lawmakers were on ground to mark the ceremony.

Among them were: Sen. Uche Ekwunife, Chief Chinedu Obidigwe, Fernandina Nwankwo and Ben Nwankwo.

Former Ambassador to Spain, Mrs Bianca Ojukwu, was also present.

Ojukwu said that the leadership of Souldo would place issues in right places that would yield greater dividend for the development of the state.

