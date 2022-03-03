Jarred Winn is one of the most exciting and enterprising personalities in the blockchain and cryptocurrency spaces. In addition to his former experience as a Senior Vice President at Binance, he is the Founder and CEO of Winn.solutions, a strategic blockchain consulting and advisory firm. He’s here to share his perspective.

What first made you excited about blockchain technology?

I’ve always loved teaching and helping people understand complex or technical subjects, as sharing knowledge and helping others has always been a favorite pastime of mine. When I’d originally heard of Bitcoin almost five years ago now, it seemed like an interesting technology and I was enthusiastic; however, it wasn’t until I learned about the underlying technology, blockchain, that I began to grasp how revolutionary it could be for our society, started becoming more active on crypto Twitter (www.twitter.com/jarredwinn), and never looked back.

Tell us a little more about the history of your career

My life has undergone interesting paths to bring me to my current position to say the least. Initially I was extremely enthusiastic about mathematics and computer science, though after 4 years of Calculus and learning a couple coding languages, I realized my heart wasn’t in it and that I thrived in scenarios which enabled me to have more interaction. My career path started in the Silicon Valley, where I worked cumulatively 10 years with various tech startups in marketing and business development capacities. While diving headfirst into crypto, I developed numerous relationships that ultimately led to me being offered the position of a Senior Vice President at Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange with the highest trading volume across hundreds of tokens. After a while, I decided it was time to start to focus on my own business, Winn.solutions, an advisory agency focused on assisting blockchain-related projects in overcoming growth barriers. It’s a true passion to help bring various blockchain projects in front of their target audiences and knowing we’re a contributor to this amazing technology!

Tell us about how you’ve worked to help fund charities and why doing so is important to you?

A core focus of my time at Binance was related to campaigns intended to help the world via cryptocurrency and its inherent transparency as a result of blockchain. In this time, I worked diligently to attract crypto donors around the globe, and I strategized, managed, and executed the #CryptoAgainstCOVID campaign, raising more than $10 million at its peak crypto value. I believe the transparency of blockchain can have a tremendous impact not only on philanthropy, but the desire for many to be philanthropic in the absence of corruption.

Cryptocurrency is still an early technology. As more and more people with kind hearts like Jarred Winn enter the space, it will become even more successful and have more positive impacts on our world.