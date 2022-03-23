Beech Mountain Resort, North Carolina, is a family-friendly resort with an astonishing atmosphere. It offers something for everyone, with activities ranging from skiing, riding, and snowboarding to a fun-filled live music scene. It is one of the most prolific outdoor recreation destinations in the United States.

Location

Beech Mountain is located in Avery and Watauga Counties, North Carolina. The town sits atop Beech Mountain and at 5,506 ft (1,678 m) in elevation. It’s the highest town east of the Rocky Mountains as well as the highest incorporated community east of the Mississippi River. Wow!

Weather

Beech Mountain, with its humid continental climate, rarely sees temperatures rise above 72 degrees. Weather in the summers is perfect for activities such as hiking and fishing. The beautiful colors during fall extend for weeks, making for brilliant scenery. Winter is nothing short of a wonderland full of snow, making the resort a beautiful place to visit any time of the year.

Facilities

Beech Mountain Resort offers the best skiing experience in the country, with picturesque facilities that provide an enriching experience for the entire family. Skiing and riding opportunities are available all day and night – there’s not any excuse not to have an amazing time.

The gorgeous alpine village boasts of several shops, restaurants, and exciting après-ski activities that you can engage in. While we offer all kinds of winter sports, summers also see plenty of action in the form of mountain biking, scenic lift rides, disc golf, and yoga. Tranquility is part of the package.

There is a summit deck with panoramic views, several ski trails, and a terrain park. For hiking enthusiasts, the town of Beech Mountain has over 28 miles of dedicated hiking trail within the town limits, with popular trails like Upper and Lower Pond Creek, and the Grassy Gap Trail.

Natural beauty

Many unique plants and native wildlife such as the white-tailed deer, red foxes, bobcats, chipmunks, black bears, wild turkeys, falcons, groundhogs, and deer are scattered across the nearly 30-mile radius of trails in the resort.

There are approximately 127 species of birds that can be found here, ranging from the Carolina junco to red-tailed hawks. The place has been designated as a hotspot by the High Country Audubon Society.

Beech Mountain Resort is definitely a place for anyone who loves nature or adventure and wants to experience and enjoy varied activities amongst wooded surroundings and the irresistible natural beauty.