The Akwa Ibom State Government has terminated the service of Elder Enefiok Akpaedu Ekefre as Special Adviser Grassroots Mobilization to the Governor.

This was contained in a letter dated February 22, 2022, and signed by the Permanent Secretary, Government House, Dr. Nathaniel Adiakpan.

“I am directed to inform you that with effect from 1st March 2022, your services will no longer be required.”

“With this letter, your offer of appointment as Honorary Special Adviser, Grassroots Mobilization in the service of the Akwa Ibom State Government is hereby withdrawn.”

Although no further reasons were given for the sack of the former APC Chieftain,

It would be recalled that on the same date February 22, another prominent aide of the Governor, Mr. Ephraim Inyangeyen had lost his job as Chief of Staff, via a widely publicised letter, from the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem.