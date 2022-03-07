— Will collaborate with World-Class Business Schools, institutions around the World – VC

Dayo Johnson Akure

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state yesterday commissioned the second Business School in the South West built by the Adekunle Ajasin University Business School, in Akure, the state capital.

Akeredolu noted that the modern education infrastructure will train and produce personnel for the commercial and corporate sector globally in the twenty-first century and beyond.

” The idea of building a business school of a compelling status is highly significant to this administration as a government that is committed to innovation and entrepreneurial growth through the provision of functional education.

He described the Business School as another lofty signpost of his administration’s commitment to the kind of education envisioned to drive economic growth, self-reliance among the people and all-around development in the State.

“I am aware that this Business School will offer specialised and professional courses for entrepreneurship oriented graduates, career persons and corporate organisations through its internal resources and meaningful collaborations with other world-class business schools and institutions around the world.

“In the spirit of the value we place on education as a tool for manpower development, we have made a deliberate effort to strengthen our Quality Assurance strategy in our primary and secondary schools which serve as the foundation for producing upright students to the tertiary institutions in the State.

“Apart from the unique architectural features of the Adekunle Ajasin University Business School, Ondo State can also boast to have owned the 2nd strategically positioned Business School in the whole of Southwest, Nigeria.

“We seek support from corporate individuals and organisations towards ensuring that the Adekunle Ajasin University Business School, Akure, is well-positioned to deliver on its mandate.

The Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof Olugbenga lge said that “the Business School will not only serve as an academic hub to offer long term Executive Master in Business Administration programmes and short-term Certificate Courses for career persons and corporate organizations but will also collaborate with other world-class Business Schools and institutions around the world that could provide academic support and meaningful academic exchange in the administration of its prospective courses.

Prof lge noted that the structure comprises 14 lecture halls, 14 office spaces, an ICT hall, a large conference room, six storerooms, a large number of conveniences, and other modern amenities.

He added that “the building is wholly-funded through the University’s capital vote, and I would like to say that it is unarguably the most modern, compelling, and most aesthetically pleasing Business School around.

The chairman of the Governing Council, Dr Tunji- Abayomi thanked governor Akeredolu for the funding of the structure.

