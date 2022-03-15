.

-Set To Declare For 2023 Governorship Election

The Commissioner for Economic Development and Ibom Deep Seaport in Akwa Ibom State,

Mr Akan Okon has resigned.

Mr Okon, who announced his resignation on Monday, March 14, 2022, said that throughout the duration of his service, he was devoted to interpreting Governor Udom Emmanuel’s visions for the state in economic development

“Today, Monday, 14th March 2022, I formally tendered my resignation from the Akwa Ibom State Executive Council as the Commissioner for Economic Development and Ibom Deep Seaport.

“It was an honour and great privilege to serve our State under the leadership of Mr. Udom Emmanuel at such an important phase in our history. I am grateful to God almighty and His Excellency, for giving me the opportunity to serve.

“I also thank the good people of our dear state for their support and encouragement which motivated me in the discharge of all the tasks and assignments given to me, especially with regards to the envisioned three gateways (Land, Air and Sea) for the rapid development of our dear state and creation of job opportunities for our teeming and very enterprising youths.

“Throughout the duration of my service, I strived diligently to interpret His Excellency’s vision for our State as encapsulated in the Divine Mandate Agenda and Completion Agenda respectively,” he said.

Mr Okon, who was rumoured to have been nursing a governorship ambition in 2023, further stated that the resignation was to afford him the opportunity to focus on the 2023 governorship election.

“As the scripture admonishes “to everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven…” Eccl. 3:It is my deep conviction that this is the best time to take a leave in other to focus on my aspiration for the 2023 Governorship election,” he added.

There has been wild jubilation across the state following Mr Okon’s resignation with many already declaring their support for his governorship aspiration.

Reacting to the development, thousands of Akwa Ibom people have taken to social media to congratulate Mr Okon over the resignation, thanking him for his meritorious services to the state as well as describing him as “courageous and brave”.

Udo Silas, former general manager of Akwa Ibom Newspaper Corporation, said Mr Okon has continued to win his respect. “You continue to win my respect and admiration my good friend and brother. Godspeed I wish you,” he wrote.

A social media user, Solomon Okon commended Mr Okon for his excellent administrative prowess. “You are indeed a faithful servant Sir, your political and administrative prowess are quite commendable,” he said. “I strongly believe you’ll mean well for the people of Akwa Ibom State if given the opportunity to serve in this capacity”.

Another social media user, Aniekeme Bassey commended Mr Okon for taking the honourable path according to the law. “This is an honourable thing to do – demonstrates integrity. I hope other political appointees who have political ambitions in 2023 will do like you. I wish you the best in your aspiration”, he noted.

Akan Okon was appointed into the Akwa Ibom State Executive Council in October 2013 as Commissioner for Economic Development, and later redeployed to superintend over the State Ministry of Finance, Housing and Special Duties, Special Duties and Aviation Development, Economic Development and Ibom Deep Seaport a position he held till his resignation.